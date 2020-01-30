The Fighter and the Pimp: Fighting to protect Congo girls wey dey at risk of abuse

For di Democratic Republic of Congo capital city, wrestling don helep one ogbonge woman to escape di violnece and di streets for wia she grow up.

As fighter, Shakira na inspiration to plenti street children and her house don become refuge for girls dem wey wan escape di jaguda pipo, rapists and pimps wey dey for Kinshasa ghetto dem.