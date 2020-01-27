Bird wey fly go Kenya from Finland die of 'starvation'

Image copyright Kenya Wildlife Service

One Osprey bird wey dem rescue for Kenya afta e fly 6,948km (4,317 miles) from Finland don die.

Di bird die to wetin dem say na "systemic" organ failure from starvation, di Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) bin announce.

Di KWS also tok say di plan na to release di four-year-old bird back into di wild afta dem don make am recover, but e die days afta dem rescue am.

On Friday 24 January, KWS tweet say Finland don advice dem to give di bird food to chop well before month of March when birds go begin migrate.

Di bird fly from Helsinki, Finland only for one fisherman for western Kenya to see am in di middle of im fishing net, wia e don dey trapped.

Image copyright Kenya Wildlife Service Image example Di bird ring around im leg read 'Museum Zool, Helseinki Finland, www.ring.ac, M-68528'.

Finland confam say dem put ring (wey be how dem dey take mark animals) around di bird led for di Museum Zool for Helsinki in 2017.