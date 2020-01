Page where you dey ,

"Every foreign student here wan go home" - Ghanaian student wey hook for Wuhan lockdown

One Ghanaian student don tell BBC about di serious gbege wey foreign students dey inside for di Chinese city of Wuhan, wey don dey on lockdown afta di deadly outbreak of di new coronavirus.

On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visit Wuhan, di capital of Hubei province and centre of di outbreak.

Di number of people for China wey di virus don kill don rise to 81, and almost 3,000 dey confamed say dem sick.

For BBC Newsday interview, di student, wey no want make we release im name say: