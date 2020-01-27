Wetin make me fall in love with Isa - American woman

26-year-old Sulaiman Isa and 46-year-old Janine Sanchez meet for Instagram and begin do love wan tin tin.

Di mother of two pikins wey be chef for United States of America enter plane all di way from California to come see Isa for di first time.

Janine wey neva visit Africa for her life before say wetin make her fall in love wit Isa na im honesty afta e warn her about anoda pesin wey im say dey dupe her for Instagram.

"One of di things wey I like about him be say e dey very honest and e warn me when anoda pesin try scam me for Instagram."