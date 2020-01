Police nab man wit 30 phones inside tight short knicker

Image copyright dutch police Image example Di shorts na di type dem dey wear ride bicycle and e dey tight pesin for bodi

Police for Amsterdam believe say dem don solve di mystery of how plenty phones vanish for one rock concert afta dem nab one man with 30 mobile phones inside im short knicker.

Authorities believe say di suspect wey be 34-year-old man, dey part of robbery gang wey dey go from place to place dey tiff-tiff.

Di shorts di suspect wear na di type dem dey wear to ride bicycle and e dey tight pesin. Dis fit be how im take hide plenty mobile phones.

Dem stop am after concert fans report to police, wey come block all di exits.

Image copyright dutch police Image example Dutch police release dis photo of di stolen phones

E no dey clear yet if di suspect - wey come from Romania - get oda pipo wey follow operate for di Amsterdam concert, wey happun on 21 January.