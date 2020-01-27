Image copyright Senator Shehu Sani/Instagram Image example Shehu Sani dey face corruption accuse

One federal high court for Abuja don grant Shehu Sani di former senator wey dey represent Kaduna central N10m bail.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC bin cari Shehu Sani go court on Monday on two-count charge of bribery.

Tori be say im don dey EFCC custody since December 2019 when dem arrest am.

Abdul Ibrahim wey be Shehu Sani lawyer ask court to grant im client bail. Im say di defendant no go disturb all di witnesses wey dem go call for im case.

Im still tell court say make dem think am say di defendant go need take care of im family, im business and im go need prepare well for di trial.

Di lawyer wey dey represent di prosecutor tell court say if dem give Shehu Sani bail, e fit go dey kolobi di witnesses wey dey involve for im case.

But di chief judge wey dey preside on top di case, Inyang Ekwo, tok say im no see reason why dem no fit grant di former senator bail.

Apart from di N10m bail bond, di judge ask Sani to produce surety wey get landed property wey dey worth di moni for im bail.

Dem order di defendant to submit im international passport to di court, According to di court Sani no go fit travel out of Nigeria if court no give am permission.

Dem don adjourn im trial till March 24.