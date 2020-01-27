Lagos goment announce ban for 'okada', bike companies, for areas in di state.
Di Lagos State Goment announce on Monday say from 1 February, 2020 dem no allow go commercial motorcycles (okada) & tricycles (keke) to work again for some local goment for di state.
Jubril Gawat, di Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's share di video for Twitte.
According to di goment, dis na di first phase of di ban and e go affect new bike companies like Gokada and Opay.
Oga Gawat say di ban na because okada and keke no dey safe again.
As for wetin pipo go come dey use, e say Lagos state goment dey comot new buses wey go replace di okada and keke wey dem don ban.
See di 15 local goment wey e affect
- Apapa LCDA
- Apapa Iganmu LCDA
- Surulere LCDA
- Itire LCDA
- Ikate LCDA
- Coker-Aguda LCDA
- Ikeja LCDA
- Onigbongbo LCDA
- Ojodu LCDA
- Eti Osa LCDA
- Ikoyi/Obalende LCDA
- Iru LCDA
- Victoria Island LCDA
- Lagos Island LCDA