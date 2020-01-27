Image copyright Lagos State

Di Lagos State Goment announce on Monday say from 1 February, 2020 dem no allow go commercial motorcycles (okada) & tricycles (keke) to work again for some local goment for di state.

Jubril Gawat, di Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's share di video for Twitte.

According to di goment, dis na di first phase of di ban and e go affect new bike companies like Gokada and Opay.

Oga Gawat say di ban na because okada and keke no dey safe again.

As for wetin pipo go come dey use, e say Lagos state goment dey comot new buses wey go replace di okada and keke wey dem don ban.

Image copyright Getty Images

See di 15 local goment wey e affect