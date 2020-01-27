Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rui Pinto dey currently await trial inside Portugal

Di author di Football Leaks website, Rui Pinto, don come forward to say na im dey behind di leaked documents wey show how Africa richest woman take make her wealth by stealing from her own kontri.

Di document wey oga Pinto leak come out, claim say Isabel dos Santos, wey be di daughter of former Angola president, gada her wealth through corruption.

Last week about 715,000 leaked documents reveal how Isabel dos Santos gada wealth of more than $2bn (£1.53bn), But she deny dis accuse.

Oga Pinto wey be professional soccer whistleblower reveal imsef through im lawyer, William Bourdon.

"All dis revelations suppose give way for di tier rubber of new investigations and help for di fight against di way pipo dey escape punishment for financial crimes inside Angola and for di world," oga Bourdon tok.

Oga Bourdon, wey also be chief of di Platform to Protect Whistleblowers inside Africa (PPLAAF)- dat na one advocacy group wey dey based in Paris, tok says im client do dis for di sake of public interest.

Tins wey Rui Pinto Leak come out

Di documents show how dem allow di daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos and her husband to buy valuable state assets for different suspicious deals and get wealth of $2bn.

Dis latest leaks show madam dos Santos get access to ogbonge deals wey involve land, oil, diamonds and telecoms wen her fada na president of Angola.

Madam Dos Santos don make UK her home and get expensive properties inside central London.

Authorities for Angola don already put her under criminal investigation for corruption and dem don freeze her assets inside kontri.

Attorney General Helder Pitta Gros don tok say di accuse relate to her time as chairwoman of state oil firm Sonangol.

Madam Dos Santos say di allegations against her na lie and e dey politically motivated, na di Angola goment dey witch-hunt her.

Who be Isabel dos Santos?

Isabel Santos wey bi di richest woman for Africa dey chop accuse for fraud

Na eldest daughter of ex-President Jose Eduardo dos Santos

She marry one Congolese art collector and businessman Sindika Dokolo

She go school for UK, wia she dey currently live now

Na she be di Africa richest woman, with money wey reach $2bn

She own part of some oil and mobile phone companies and banks, mostly inside Angola and Portugal

Source: Forbes magazine and odas