Image copyright AFP Image example For a long time now, di Belgian artist Delphine Boël (L) don dey say Albert II na her father

Former Belgian King Albert II don admit say na im be di father of one woman from one affair im bin get, afta dem force am to do DNA test wey come back positive.

E bin don dey fight di paternity claim by Belgian artist Delphine Boël, 51, for more dan a decade.

E lost im immunity from facing prosecution afta e renounce di throne for 2013 as a result of im health.

Ms Boël lawyer say di admission from di former king na "relief".

Inside statement dem release on Monday, di ex-king lawyers bin say e don "hear di results of di DNA test... [and] di scientific conclusions show say e be di biological father of Mrs Delphine Boël".

Di lawyers say di 85-year-old bin don decide to stop di legal battle, wey don drag since 2013, and now, im don "accept for Delphine Boël to become im fourth child".

Ms Boël lawyer, Marc Uyttendaele, tell RTL television say "her life turn long nightmare because of dis journey for identity".

E add say: "She get biological father wey reject her badly wen di paternity [case] mata land for public.". According to him, she begin di legal fight "so her children no go carry dis weight".

For May last year, di Brussels appeals court bin rule for di ex-king to pay €5,000 (£4,370) penalty a day for refusing to take di test.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Belgium former King Albert II, 4 May 2019

How di mata start?

Rumour say di king get pikin outside marriage first come out for 1999 inside one biography about im wife wey im no sign. Di allegation cause royal scandal and correct gossip for di Belguim media.

Ms Boël first point finger officially say King Albert na her biological father during one 2005 interview.

Her mama, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, bin claim say di two of dem get love affair between 1966 and 1984 wen he still be Prince Albert of Liège.

However, following afta im older brother die for 1993 at di age of 62, He become king wen e no plan am.

He hold di position until July 2013, wen he announce say he dey step down due to im health palava- im son Philippe replace am. Tori be say e dey collect annual income of about €1m.

Shortly afta e retire from di throne, Ms Boël begin court proceedings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Princess Paola of Belgium (later Queen Paola) and Prince Albert of Belgium with dia children for 1969

Last year, he refused to honour one 2018 court order to undergo DNA testing, instead e launch appeal.

One court bin initially set one three-month limit for am to provide saliva sample for testing - say if e no comply, dem go assume say Ms Boël na im daughter and she fit dey qualified to collect inheritance.

Belgium dey operate constitutional monarchy wia by di king dey play mainly ceremonial role.

Who be King Albert II?