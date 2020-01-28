Rwanda goment deploy drones to flit mosquitoes from sky

Image copyright Getty Images

Rwanda goment don begin use drones to spray insecticide for areas of di kontri wey mosquitoes dey plenty.

Di head of di malaria division for Rwanda Biomedical Centre tell BBC say dem dey load di drones with 10 litres of insecticide wey go kill mosquitoes for dia early stage.

"Di aerial motor go support di efforts wey don dey ground wey include mosquito nets and spray wey pipo dey use for house to take spray di anopheles wey dey spread malaria," Aimable Mbituyumuremyi tok.

"Now we wan also fight dis mosquitoes from dia source. Di drone go spray one kain larvicide wey dey kill dat type of mosquito," he tok join.

According to di Rwanda Biomedical Centre na about 3.9 million pipo dem see say e get malaria between 2018 and 2019 for di kontri.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example Na di larva of di Anopheles mosquitoes dem dey use di drone target

Di mass spraying of mosquitoes dey target some areas wey dem see say e get di highest cases and dem see say e dey safe for pipo.

"Di drugs wey dem go spray ova di marshlands and swamps no go fit harm pipo, farms and di environment. Dem produce di substance from bacilli bacteria wey dey normal for di environment and World Health Organisation approve am," Dr Mbituyumuremyi tok.

He tok say di efforts go reduce di infections.

Malaria case don drop from 4.8 million for 2017 and di number of deaths drop from 660 in 2016 to 260 in 2019, according to official data from di centre.

Rwanda don also use drones to supply blood to 21 local clinics.