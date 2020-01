Image copyright Karen Kasmauski

At least 41 pipo don die from Lassa fever for different parts of Nigeria since di beginning of 2020 according to di federal goment.

Di kontri Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, confam am give tori pipo for Abuja, di kontri capital.

Di minister wey dey update kontri pipo about di disease wey dey spread for di kontri tok say at least two health professionals dey among di 41 pipo wey don die.

Aside from dat, Ehanire say dem also get on record at least 258 confam cases across 19 states for di kontri.

Di minister draw ear give kontri pipo to practice good hygiene and protect dia food from rat to contaminate am.

Di minister wey also chook mouth for di China coronavirus mata wey dey alos spread for dat kontri say di risk of importation dey high but say Nigeria don increase dia surveillance for all entry points into di kontri, including di five international airports.

For now, dem never report any suspected case for Nigeria although Ivory Coast and Kenya dey monitor pipo two pipo wey land dia kontri from China recently.