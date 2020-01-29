Balogun market fire: Panic as traders try to save dia goods
- 29 January 2020
One plaza inside Balogun market for Lagos Island Nigeria dey on fire.
Tori be say di mata don cause panic as traders dey try save dia goods from inside di Anambra Plaza market.
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.