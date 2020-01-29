Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oranges get Vitamin B, potassium, Phosphorus, Magnesium and copper.

Orange na one fruit wey pipo fit chop to guard against yama-yama diseases and virus wey dey happun all around dem, according to experts.

Two medical experts wey follow BBC tok, say fruits, particularly orange get plenti Vitamin C and oda important nutrients wey get power to fight diseases.

Oranges get Vitamin B, potassium, Phosphorus, Magnesium and copper.

Consultant of Nephrologist and Renal transplant physician, Dr Fagboyega Faponle for Zenith Hospital Abuja advice say make pipo add orange to dia food as e get ability to boost immune system.

Green vegetables, bell peppers, garlic and oda fruits like strawberries, mangoes, pineapple and apple also dey help guard against yama-yama diseases and virus outbreak.

Dr Ese Akinyemi wey be medical practitioner for Oklahoma USA and Dr Faponle also advise make pipo dey use face mask during viral outbreak.

Doctor Akinyemi say for hospitals, na wetin doctors dey always use anytime dey come across patients wey get viral disease.

Image copyright SIMON MAINA Image example Woman wey wear face mask

E dey important make pipo dey use face mask since some of dis yama-yama diseases dey spread through air or contact with pesin wey get am, di two doctors add.

Dem add say face mask go help cover di nose, make pipo no breathe in di virus. Dem also explain say e dey different from making use of just only handkerchief because face mask dey cleaner and tidier.

According to di National Centre for Disease Control, at least 29 pipo don die from Lassa fever for Nigeria and 195 confam cases of di disease nai m dey.