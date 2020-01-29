Image copyright Enyinnaya Abaribe/Facebook Image example Na Senator Abdullahi Abubakar wey dey rep Kebbi North Senatorial District na im sponsor di motion wey cause di mata.

Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday stand-up for floor of Nigeria Senate to ask President Muhammadu Buhari goment to resign.

Di Senator wey dey rep Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State for South East Nigeria say di president no dey do anything to solve di security challenges wey di kontri dey face.

Oga Abaribe tok dis during wen di Senate dey discuss one motion on top national security challenges.

Wetin di Senator tok provoke many oda Senators for di upper legislative chamber sotey e cause small noise during dia parliament meeting wen dem resume.

Skip Twitter post by @NGRSenate “The hard work that was supposed to be done in Nigeria is not done. We will ask this government to resign because it can no longer do anything in the country.”- Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 29, 2020

One mata wey dem seriously discuss na security issue for di kontri. Some senators dey tok say make President Mohammadu Buhari sack di service chiefs, others say na state police go solve di security problem wey dey di kontri.

See di three tins wey senate wan do ontop di mata:

1. Beg President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a national security emergency for Nigeria

2. Set up one Ad-hoc Committee to:

a. Engage di security agencies and report to di Senate;

b. Engage di national security adviser on di implementation modalities of di December, 2019 national security strategies;

c. Engage di national security institution to discuss di operational structures, funding, equipment and staff is position in order to review di national security arrangement to make am more responsive to fit dey tackle di plenti security challenges wey dey face di kontri and di pipo;

d. Produce one write up ontop di implementation modality/ blueprint ontop di ways and means of tackling di current security challenges for di consideration of di Senate.

3. Invite di Inspector General of Police to appear before di parliament meeting and brief di Senate on di practical way to make state policing and policies work on Wednesday 5th February, 2020.

Na Senator Abdullahi Abubakar wey dey rep Kebbi North Senatorial District na im sponsor di motion wey cause di mata.