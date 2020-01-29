Senator Abaribe don ask President Buhari goment to resign - See di three tins Nigerian Senate wan do ontop di mata
Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday stand-up for floor of Nigeria Senate to ask President Muhammadu Buhari goment to resign.
Di Senator wey dey rep Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State for South East Nigeria say di president no dey do anything to solve di security challenges wey di kontri dey face.
Oga Abaribe tok dis during wen di Senate dey discuss one motion on top national security challenges.
Wetin di Senator tok provoke many oda Senators for di upper legislative chamber sotey e cause small noise during dia parliament meeting wen dem resume.
One mata wey dem seriously discuss na security issue for di kontri. Some senators dey tok say make President Mohammadu Buhari sack di service chiefs, others say na state police go solve di security problem wey dey di kontri.
- Court sentence Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband
- Court don grant Shehu Sani N10m bail
- 'Police force me to naked to prove say I be woman'
See di three tins wey senate wan do ontop di mata:
1. Beg President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a national security emergency for Nigeria
2. Set up one Ad-hoc Committee to:
a. Engage di security agencies and report to di Senate;
b. Engage di national security adviser on di implementation modalities of di December, 2019 national security strategies;
c. Engage di national security institution to discuss di operational structures, funding, equipment and staff is position in order to review di national security arrangement to make am more responsive to fit dey tackle di plenti security challenges wey dey face di kontri and di pipo;
d. Produce one write up ontop di implementation modality/ blueprint ontop di ways and means of tackling di current security challenges for di consideration of di Senate.
3. Invite di Inspector General of Police to appear before di parliament meeting and brief di Senate on di practical way to make state policing and policies work on Wednesday 5th February, 2020.
Na Senator Abdullahi Abubakar wey dey rep Kebbi North Senatorial District na im sponsor di motion wey cause di mata.