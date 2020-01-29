Fire Service Stations wey dey near your domot all ova Nigeria

  • 29 January 2020
How close be di nearest fire station to you?
  • Fire stations:
  • Population:
  • Land mass:
Nigeria at a glance
Di wan wey far pass for Nigeria na Gabu Bekwarra wey be 6 hours, 58 minutes, 32 seconds from di nearest fire station wen traffic no dey and 7 hours, 5 minutes, 3 seconds on day wey traffic dey average.
Fire stations across Nigerian states
  • Lagos
    20
  • Kano
    4
  • Osun
    4
  • Oyo
    4
  • Adamawa
    3
  • Ogun
    3
  • Katsina
    2
  • Rivers
    2
  • Anambra
    2
  • Akwa Ibom
    2
  • Jigawa
    2
  • Niger
    2
  • Abuja
    2
  • Cross River
    2
  • Kwara
    2
  • Borno
    2
  • Ekiti
    2
  • Abia
    2
  • Sokoto
    1
  • Ondo
    1
  • Taraba
    1
  • Nasarawa
    1
  • Yobe
    1
  • Kogi
    1
  • Kebbi
    1
  • Zamfara
    1
  • Bauchi
    1
  • Imo
    1
  • Gombe
    1
  • Enugu
    1
  • Edo
    1
  • Ebonyi
    1
  • Delta
    1
  • Benue
    1
  • Bayelsa
    1
  • Plateau
    1
  • Kaduna
    1
Fire stations across major cities around di world
  • London
    103
  • New york
    254
  • Tokyo
    81

