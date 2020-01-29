Fire Service Stations wey dey near your domot all ova Nigeria
- 29 January 2020
Fire stations:
Population:
Land mass:
Nigeria at a glance
Di wan wey far pass for Nigeria na Gabu Bekwarra wey be 6 hours, 58 minutes, 32 seconds from di nearest fire station wen traffic no dey and 7 hours, 5 minutes, 3 seconds on day wey traffic dey average.
Fire stations:
Population:
Land mass:
Number of fire stations
1
2
3
4
> 4
Fire stations across Nigerian states
Lagos20
Kano4
Osun4
Oyo4
Adamawa3
Ogun3
Katsina2
Rivers2
Anambra2
Akwa Ibom2
Jigawa2
Niger2
Abuja2
Cross River2
Kwara2
Borno2
Ekiti2
Abia2
Sokoto1
Ondo1
Taraba1
Nasarawa1
Yobe1
Kogi1
Kebbi1
Zamfara1
Bauchi1
Imo1
Gombe1
Enugu1
Edo1
Ebonyi1
Delta1
Benue1
Bayelsa1
Plateau1
Kaduna1
Fire stations across major cities around di world
London103
New york254
Tokyo81