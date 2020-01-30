Image example Nigerian student for China tell BBC say im school dey on partial lockdown

Di death toll from di coronavirus disease don rise to 170.

As at January 29, 2020, Chinese authorities confam 7,711 cases for di kontri and say di virus don spread enta every region for mainland China.

Di fact say di infection don spread enter at least 16 kontries don make kontries around di world dey at alert.

Nigeria na one of such kontries wey dey worry.

Di kontri get a number of pipo wey dey China for studies as well as pipo wey dey from dia travel to and fro China and Nigeria for business and odas.

Wetin Nigeria dey do to fight coronavirus?

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Nigeria Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire tok say di risk of importation of di coronavirus wey dey spread for China dey high for Nigeria but di kontri no siddon fold dia arms.

WHO don warn say di virus get potential to become ogbonge bigger outbreak

'No go China for now'

Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire don draw ear give pipo for di kontri wey dey plan go China or any of di affected kontri make dem no tink am for now.

Oga Ehanire say, "e don become necessary to issue dis travel advisory to Nigerians. Di first na say make all Nigerians and all pesin wey dey plan to go China delay dia travel plans till further notice except e important well-well."

E also ask those wey dey land di kontri from China and oda affected kontries to separate demsef from pipo fro two weeks even if dem no get any symptom of di virus.

Point of entry surveillance

Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire say di kontri don increase surveillance for all entry points into di kontri, including di five international airports, for di Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as Lagos, Enugu, Rivers, and Kano States.

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria bin don also passengers and oda airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures for airports.

Dem add say all di equipment and personnel wey dem use to fight di deadly ebola virus for 2014 still dey kampe for di airports.

NCDC and WHO collabo

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say dem dey follow di world join body ontop health mata, World Health Organization (WHO) yan closely to monitor di situation globally.

Di NCDC advice don advise Nigerians make dem remain calm.

What about citizens for China?

Di Head of di Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri tell BBC say di commission never receive any reported incidence of Nigerians wey dey infected by di coronavirus for China.

She tok say some Nigerians wey dey live for China, particularly students don rush go di kontri mission office.

She add say dem dey maintain constant touch with those wey no fit come di mission. According to her, di diaspora commission and di Nigeria foreign affairs ministry dey work out how to help citizens even if dem have to evacuate them.