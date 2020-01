Page where you dey ,

'I dey proud to be woman brick layer'

Bricklayer work na business wey na almost only men full for inside.

And dat na why pipo dey shock well-well when dem see woman dey do di work.

Uche na female bricklayer wey lose her husband and her seven pikin dem.

She dey use di work to take care of fifteen pipo wey dey live with her.