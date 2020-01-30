Image copyright EFCC/Twitter

One Abuja High Court don grant former Attorney General of di Federation, Mr Mohammed Adoke bail in di sum of N50m and one surety.

Adoke dey face accuse of money laundering wey relate to di sale of Nigeria oil field wey worth reach $1.3bn for 2011.

According to di ruling on Thursday, di surety must be Nigerian citizen wey get landed property within di jurisdiction of di court.

Di surety must also appear with di defendant throughout di period of trial.

Dem also ask Mr Adoke to deposit im international passport with di Registrar of di court.

Justice Othman Musa wey give di ruling also grant bail to di second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar in di sum of N50m with two sureties wey must also get landed properties within di jurisdiction of di court.

Di authorities also ask Abubakar to also deposit im international passport with di Registrar of di court.

Dem also grant di third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie bail in di sum of N10m with one surety.