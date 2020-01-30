Image copyright Joshua Eze Image example Di Ikoku four afta court discharged and acquit dem

Ifeanyi Onyekwere bin dey come from Aba, Abia state, go Port Harcourt for Rivers state Nigeria for December 19, 2019 wen im jam Chima Ikwunado, im childhood friend.

Chima wey be mechanic, give am lift, na car wey e bin dey work for im customer. E stop to pick im co-worker along di way, already one boy bin dey di car, meanwhile im boy dey back dey drive anoda of im customer corolla.

"Hold-up plenti for road so we decide to run one way, we bin no know say E-Crack dey follow us, dem later stop say we be armed robber dats why we dey run one-way." Ifeanyi tok.

Dat na di beginning of di ordeal wey keep Ifeanyi and three odas behind bars for over one month and wey sadly claim Chima life.

'Dem torture us'

Ifeanyi say dem carry dem go Mile one police station and na for dia dem start to dey torture dem.

"Dey throw us inside cell, afta two days dem bring us out, me, Chima and im boy wey be dey drive di Corolla, one of di men wey get di car bin don even come find im car, dem first threaten am with gun but e come back afta some days with sojas, and im documents too den dey release his car but dem refuse to free us."

"Dey handcuff us, pass rod between our leg and hand and hang us, start torturing us, use hammer tie our hands, wen dem do small, dem go on gen, smoke igbo den continue again, from 11am to 5pm in di evening." Ifeanyi tok.

Victor Ogbonna one of di oda men also tok about im experience.

"As dem hang me, dem leave me comot, with handcuff by dat time I don mess myself up, I don shit for knicker, blood dey comot from my nose every where. As dem come back dem come ask weda I dey ready to tok now. I say yes say I thief di motor na im dem come carry me down, dem no torture me again." Na so Victor tok.

Di day wey Chima die

Some days afta dem return dem back to cell, dem say Chima die.

According to Victor, Chima naim get di worst beating as blood dey comot from im nose and mouth, no food and water.

"For night, Chima ask make dem give am sometin to chop, we say na cell we no go fit go out, im come begin dey tok out of point and na dia im die." Victor tok.

According to police report, Chima die from high level sugar, but im family and friends believe say na as a result of di torture.

Image copyright Joshua Eze Image example Di Ikoku four afta court discharged and acquit dem

Journey to freedom

Na sometime for January na im #JusticeForChima start to dey trend, by dat time, Chima don die for police detention.

Im family say dem torture am but police say autopsy proof say e die from high sugar level.

Wen news of wetin dey happun reach Nigerians ears, dem begin campaign to get justice for late Chima and di oda four wey dem call di Ikoku 4.

Police oga promise say dem go chook eye for di mata, finally on Wednesday January 29, 2020, Magistrate Court for Port Harcourt discharge and acquit di four other men: Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere, wey police arrest with Late Chima Ikwunado, say dem dey innocent of di robbery and cultism charge wey police accuse dem.

Di Director of Public Prosecution DPP, Ibiene Mbano give legal advise say police arrest dem on mere speculation.

Dem no support media player for your device Justice for Chima: 'Dem torture Chima, break im legs, Chima die in pain' - family

'We want justice'

Ifeanyi and Victor want justice for wetin dem suffer for police hand.

"Dem treat us like foreigners. Wen dem hang me, I bin dey cry. I tell dem, dis tin una dey do, we dey innocent o. No just kill innocent souls like dis. I be family man with seven pikins, check my phone you go see wia I dey come from, but dem refuse, dem force us to accept wetin we no do. Ifeanyi tok.

I wan make goment look into dis mata and know how to compensate me, di treatment and everything because you no go fit just carry innocent soul like dat dump for prison over how many months just like dat. I need justice. Let justice be done." Ifeanyi add.

Lawyer to do Ikoku 4 Morrison Opue don say dem go review di next step to take.

Meanwhile Rivers State Police Command still dey investigate di mata. Police tok-tok Pesin Nnamdi Omoni say make pipo give dem small time so dem go tender di report of wetin dem find out.