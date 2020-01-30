Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

Some Nigerians for social media dey use di hash tag "#BuhariResign" to discuss mata wey dey for di kontri senate as e concern di ability of di security palava pipo dey face.

As pipo begin use di hash tag upandan, President Muhammadu Buhari call urgent National Security meeting on Thursday to meet wit di Vice President of di kontri, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Police oga dem.

Di head of di kontri secret police DSS, and oda ogas of security agencies and some senior goment officials also join di meeting to quick find solution to insecurity issues wey dey trouble di kontri.

Tori be say Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday ask President Muhammadu Buhari goment to resign sake of say di goment no gree tackle insecurity mata wey dey grow for di kontri.

Na Buhari be di only Nigeria President wey dem don ask to resign?

Olusegun Obasanjo

But President Buhari no be di first president since 1999 to face dis kain demand to resign

For August 2002, di Nigeria House of Representatives ask di former president wey rule Nigeria as a civilian from May 1999 to May 2007 to resign within two weeks or dem go impeach am.

Di motion wey 360 pipo from di lower chamber support dey accuse Obasanjo of corruption, say im dey incompetence, and im no dey follow di constitution, dem still accuse am say im no dey capable to rule di kontri.

Afta two weeks di former president no gree resign. Im say na joke wey dem don cari go far.

Part of di allegation wey dem nack am na say im no gree implement di budget wey dem pass for ova three years according to di appropriation law.

OLusegun Obasanjo hand ova power to Umaru Musa Yar'Adua for 2007 afta general elections.

Image copyright Getty Images

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Before im death for 2010, di former president bin face gbas-gbos from different activists group for di kontri as dem ask am to resign.

Wen dem rush di 58-year old go hospital for 2009 wen im dey complain of chest pain, 56 pipo wey hold ogbonge position for Nigeria write statement say make im hand ova power to im deputy.

Part of di pipo wey sign di petition na Ken Nnamani, former senate president, and Aminu Bello Masari, former speaker of di House Of Representatives."E no ft run di kontri di way dem suppose run am," Annkio Briggs, one activist from di oil-producing Niger Delta region tok.

Wen im die for 2010 afta im go receive treatment for chest pain for Saudi Arabia, im deputy, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan later become president.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari as opposition for 2013 ask Goodluck Jonathan to resign ova insecurity issues for di kontri.

E tok say di former president don fail to protect di lives and properties of pipo from Boko haram insurgents since im assume office.

Protesters and groups also say make Jonathan resign ova im removal of fuel subsidies for January 2012.

Afta five days of national protests and strikes, di former president bow to pressure to reduce pump price of petroleum to 97 naira per litre from 147 naira.

For 2015, Jonathan lose im second term election to President Muhammadu Buhari.