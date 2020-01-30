Image example Police block road for teachers and corpse

Police and teachers wear one trouser as deh drag corpse for teacher, Njomi Boris Tchakounte weh student bi kill for Government High School Nkolbisson for Centre region for Yaoundé.

For number 14 day for January student chuck maths teacher and e die after for hospital.

Today e bi di start e final journey for go rest for University Teaching Hospital as deh put e for coffin for go bury'am..

Confusion start when teachers wan go first give last respect for dia colleague for Teacher Training College, ENS.

Image example Teachers comot give last respect to dia colleague wey student kill

But authorities bin don decide say deh no go give last respect for de teacher as Yaoundé no bi place weh deh post e.

Teachers too shing too say deh no fit komot weh die bodi for dia colleague no dey.

De ambulance remain for entrance for hospital for about four hours and for dis taim police di guard everywhere for gate.

Image example University Teaching Hospital Entrance

Governor for Centre region kam tok with de leaders but teachers no gree. After police wata de teachers for drive dem.

Teachers no give de respect weh deh bi wan for give dia colleague as deh finally take de die bodi for West region for wusai deh go bury de teacher.