Dis na one of di longest running transfers of di window and yes but Manchester United don get dia man - Bruno Fernandes don sign five-and-a-half year deal from Sporting Lisbon.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say: "We don dey track Bruno for many months and everyone hia dey very impressed wit all im attributes and wetin im go bring to dis team. Most importantly him na correct human being wit a great personality and im leadership qualities dey clear for all to see.

United go pay initial fee of around 55m euros (£47m) for di 25-year-old, plus oda add-ons wey fit increase di overall cost to 80m euros (£67.6m).

Fernandes move dey subject to im medical and agreement of personal terms.

Tori be say di two clubs don dey negotiate throughout di transfer window until Tuesday wey dem get breakthrough afta reports begin fly up and down say Barcelona sef dey interested.

"Belle dey sweet me well-well say we don agree [deal] with Sporting," na wetin United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tok.

Di negotiation between di club dey good and we know say from time, dis two clubs don dey good to each oda.

"Now wey we don reach agreement, hopefully we fit settle di boy contract mata and finish im medical, hopefully we fit announce it."

Fernandes stats for Portugal

Fernandes join Sporting from Sampdoria for £7.2m for 2017 but before den, im no really dey popular for im homeland.

" Wetin surprise me be say nobody really look im side until Jorge Jesus, di current Flamengo boss decided to sign am," na wetin Portuguese football writer Jose Delgado.

"Pipo for media dey ask why Benfica, Sporting or Porto no go for Fernandes because im be fantastic player."

Since 2017-18 season start, Fernandes don top di Portuguese Primeira Liga rankings for di most goal involvement (67), most goals outside di penalty area (9), most chances created (239), most shots (271) and most shots on target (114).

And dat na before you get to di 32 goals wey im score for all competitions last term for Sporting or di 14 goals im score for 28 matches wey im play for club and country dis season.

Bruno Fernandes at Sporting Lisbon Competition Games Played Goals Assists League 83 39 28 Portuguese Cup 13 7 0 League Cup 13 5 6 Uefa Europa League 19 11 7 Champions League 6 1 1 Total 134 63 42

Fernandes go fit shine for Manchester United?

Fernandes na di shinning light for Sporting, even though im bin struggle and e help Portugal to win Nation League for June 2019 - di big question now na whether im fit deliver for United?

Na good player wey get potential to grow," na wetin Italian football writer Danielle Vieri tok.

Bruno Fernandes don score 39 league goals for Sporting Lisbon since di start of di 2017-18 season

Wetin im don do for Portugal don show say if fit do di same for bigger stage. Di pressure go increase, im opponents go dey stronger and im team-mates go dey better.

"I no think say I fit say im don prove im self for di big European league yet but dat na di challenge. For Italy, im do well. For Portugal im shine wella, so now na di right time to buy dis kain player."