PDP ask Buhari to resign, submit petition to US, UK and EU

Image example PDP

Nigeria main opposition party, di People's Democratic Party don ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign sake of di security wahala and di killi-killi wey dey happun for di kontri.

Di party Chairmo, Uche Secondus tok dis wan wen e lead team to go submit petition to US and UK embassy dem for Abuja.

Oga Secondus say "di way ordinary pipo dey die for di kontri don pass be careful and dat e good make international community chook mouth for di mata."

Im also say add say "di way wey di present goment dey do politics for di kontri no be am and as dem dey chook mouth inside di judicial arm of goment and di National Assembly no pure."

Dis dey come afta Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, sake of di security mata for di kontri during dia plenary session on Tuesday .

Di kontri dey experience security challenge dem from kidnapping, armed bandits to Boko Haram attacks

Early dis month Islamic militant gbab and kill di chairman of di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Michika, Adamawa State north east of di kontri.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemn di killing of di Christian leader of northern Nigeria, Reverend Lawan Andimi.

Im add say di terrorists go pay heavy price for dia evil actions.