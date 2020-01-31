Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama blast government over de fanfare wey dem take distribute 307 ambulances across Ghana dis week.

Addressing Ghanaians for en Thursday evening Facebook live video inside, he describe de move by de President Akufo-Addo leadership as "misplaced."

According to John Mahama, "where ambulances dey take suck people go?"

He question government on dis matter sake of he explain say de ruling government abandon hospitals wey dem build plus other ongoing projects wey dem for complete.

"All de hospitals we dey build to improve access to healthcare, you bring dem to a standstill, instead you want collect fans for distributing ambulances? Where ambulances dey take sick people?"

"Dem dey take dem go hospitals so your priority for be de completion of de hospitals so say if accident happens wey you pick de patient, you go get good facility wey go treat them" Mahama add.

De National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader say instead of focusing on hospitals, dem dey share ambulance dey collect fans.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commission some 307 ambulances wey dem distribute across de 275 constituencies for Ghana to improve emergency health services.

Last year, govment chop hot after reports emerge say 29 million Ghanaians dey share only 55 ambulances.

Some Ghanaians also criticize de govment over de public ceremony dem hold to commission de ambulances which dem say be long overdue.

But, others support de move sake of dem say at least govment deliver on dema promise.

NDC Flag bearer John Mahama go face de current Ghanaian President den NPP leader, Nana Akufo-Addo for de December 2020 polls.Mahama dey try campaign on de record of en four year leadership against that of Akufo-Addo en four years of governance.

While Akufo-Addo dey ask Ghanaians for four more years to continue en Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.