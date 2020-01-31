28 cartons of fake sex drugs na im authorities seize for Kano

Image example Na on Thursday January 30, 2020 na im dem gbab di fake drugs

Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) say dem seize 28 cartons of fake sex drugs from one shop for di north western Nigerian city.

Tok tok pesin of KAROTA Nablisi Abubakar Kofar Na-Isa tell BBC say dem bin get intelligence report say one shop for Airport road store di cartons of sex drugs na im dem rush dia go seize am.

"Even though na road and traffic work we dey do we be members of Kano Taskforce on illicit and fake drugs so we get power to do dis kain raid."

"As we get info say one shop pack 28 cartons of fake sex drugs we rush dia go confiscate di drugs and we don submit to ministry of health and arrest di owner."

Di tok tok pesin say e no too tay wey dem gbab almost N100M worth of fake drugs from anoda vehicle wey enter Kano.

Na Kano get population pass for Nigeria according to di last census wey di kontri do for 2006 and di state get drug abuse palava wey goment dey try solve.