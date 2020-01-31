Image copyright Bishop Oyedepo/US Embassy

US Embassy for Nigeria say tori wey dey fly upandan say dem deny one ogbonge popular Nigerian Pastor wey be di founder of di Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo visa no be true.

Dem tok am for dia twitter page after di fake news dey spread and e dey trend for social media.

Local tori bin carri am earlier (BBC Pidgin no follow carri dis tori o!) say di US Embassy deny di ogbonge popular Nigerian pastor visa.

For inside statement wey di Chairman, Editorial and Media Board of Winners Chapel (Bishop Oyedepo church), Prof. Sheriff Folarin release on Friday, e say di tori say dem deny Bishop Oyedepo visa no be true. According to Solarin, e say e no get anytime wey dem deny di Bishop entry visa go US.

Prof. Folarin wey be di tok tok pesin of di church explain say Oyedepo no even go di US Embassy for Thursday as di Bishop renew him visa last year and na Canaanland di man of God dey through out dis week.