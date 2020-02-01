Image copyright Getty Images

United state of America don include Nigeria among di six kontries wey dem don block not to get some certain type of visa.

Di oda kontries wey join Nigeria for di list na Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar but citizens of dis konries go still fit visit America as tourists.

US tok say dem go suspend to give visa wey go lead to permanent residency for pipo wey come from Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar.

Citizens from Sudan and Tanzania no dey allow to apply for "diversity visas", wey dey available through lottery for applicants from kontries wey get low rates of immigration to di US.

Why America Ban Nigeria and di five oda Kontries

One official from di kontri tok say dis new plan na because say dis six kontries fail to meet US security and information-sharing standards.

"All dis kontries, want to dey helpful but for different reasons dem fail to meet up with di smallest requirements wey we list out," na wetin di acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tell tori pipo on Friday.

E add say officials go work with di kontries on top how to increase dia security requirements to help dem comot from dis list.

Oga Wolf say dis new rule no go affect non-immigrant visas wey dem dey give pipo for temporary stay - including visitors, those wey dey do business or pipo wey want medical treatment.

Out of all di kontries wey dey face dis new ban, Nigerian na im get di highest number of pipo wey dey travel go US.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US issue more than 8,000 immigration visas to Nigerians for 2018

According to US goment statistics, di State Department issued 8,018 immigrant visas to Nigerians for di year 2018. Dat na times two more than di oda five kontries combine.

Dat same year, just ova 2,000 na dem issue give Sudanese pipo, 290 to Tanzanians, and just 31 to Eritreans.

US President Donald Trump first introduce di travel ban for 2017. Presently dis ban close US borders to citizens from seven kontries, wey most of dia citizens na Muslim.

America don bin announce one ban on certain types of visas for Eritreans for 2017.