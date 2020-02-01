Image copyright Getty Images Image example Odion Ighalo bin comot for Watford for 2017

Football fans shock as Manchester United sign Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on loan until di end of di season.

Ighalo deal with United include option to buy.

Di 30-year-old Nigerian player still dey China but dem expect am to travel come UK in di next few days.

Ighalo bin play for Watford for 2014 and 2017 wia im score 39 goals for 99 matches.

Tori be say dis na United first senior loan signing since Radamel Falcao for 2014.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say "Odion na experienced player,"

"Im go come, come give us different option to type of strikers wey get for di short time wey im go stay with us.

"Na correct pesin in be and im dey very professional, im go make use of im time here well."

Ighalo move go Chinese Super League for 2017, first with Changchun Yatai. After two seasons im move go Shanghai Shenhua and im don score 10 times for 19 games.

Fans 'shock' for Ighalo move

United na one of di most popular clubs for Nigeria and as soon as fans hear di tori about Ighalo move dem begin chook mouth ontop di mata for social media.

Most of dem dey surprise say di Red Devils sign Ighalo.

Ighalo na third player wey Manchester United sign for dis January transfer window, afta dem sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.