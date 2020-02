Image copyright Other

Lagos State Goment announce say from 1 February, 2020 dem no allow go commercial motorcycles (okada) & tricycles (keke) to work again for some local goment for di state.

Di ban affect 6 Local Goment and 9 Local Council Development Area.

Di goment ban 'Okada,' 'Keke' pipo to operate for express road and on top bridge dem for di state sake say from 2016 to 2019, over 10,000 accidents na im General Hospitals alone don record.

Oda sharp sharp ways dey to take move around for Lagos?

Estate Shuttle

Shuttle for estates inside Lagos no be new tin as means of transportation to areas where di community don ban Okada or Keke even before goment do dia own. Tori now be say shuttle fit extend reach oda areas.

BRT:

Dis seater bus get terminal for bus stops wey dey across Lagos to cari pipo from dia destination go anoda one

Bus - Molue

Di popular yellow bus wey dem dey call 'Danfo' na anoda sharp-sharp means of transportation for Lagos. Some dey wit for bus stops to cari passenger and some dey roam upandan incase some passengers dey far from bus stop

Yellow Taxi

Di Yellow taxi don almost no dey popular again since Uber don show face for di economic hub. But as e be so, di demand for dis taxi fit become hig as na anoda way to survive no-okada lagos.

Taxi hailing app

Since ova 5 years wey di Taxi-apps don become di trend for pipo wen dem get waka within di state, di end no dey near as di app go save pipo wey wan go work or run errands to places wia bus no go fit reach within di area wey dem don ban Okada and Keke.

Apart from Uber and Bolt, e get at least 10 oda taxi hailing apps wey fit carry you waka around Lagos.

Uber boats

Taxi hailing app company UBER don tier rubber dia first ever boat ride for Lagos state, south west Nigeria to help reduce plenti traffic jam inside di state.

Dis na first time di transport company go launch boat ride for African continent and yousef fit use am..

Lagos wey be Nigeria major business area for Nigeria, dey experience heavy traffic jam everi day and dis dey affect work, business plus oda activities for di state.

Lagos and di okada ban

Many pipo wey dey live for Lagos - wey be di commercial capital of Nigeria - dey use motorcycle and tricycle daily to go about dia daily lives.

Na ova 21 million pipo dey live for Lagos, according to National Population Commission of Nigeria.

Di worry of many commuters for di city na say goment no provide alternatives before dem announce di ban on Monday January 20, 2020.

Tori be say dis move go affect plenty pipo afta e take effect from Saturday February 1, 2020.

Gboyega Akosile, Di Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Fashola, enta social media on post di reasons why di goment dey take di decision to ban Okada and Keke for di state.

Pipo enta social media to tok how di ban dey affect dem say goment no tink to provide oda means wey pipo go fit move around sharp sharp for di city.

See di places wia 'Okada,' 'Keke marwa' no go pass

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first time dis kain tin dey happun for di state. For 2012, govnor Babatunde Fashola ban commercial motorcycle (okada) to operation for di state capital Ikeja.

Major express roads dem

Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Apapa Oshodi Expressway

Oworoshoki Oshodi Expressway

Lagos Ikorodu Expressway

Lagos Abeokuta Expressway

Babangida Bouleverde

Eti-Osa Lekki Epe Expressway

Lagos Badagry Express

Funsho Williams Avenue

Agege motor Road

Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridge dem

Iyana-Ipaja Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government

Dopemu Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government

Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Ikeja/Mushin Local Government

Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Mushin Oshodi Local Government

Dorman Long Bridge Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government

Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government

National Stadium Flyover, Surulere Local Government

Iganmu/Funsho Williams Bridge Surulere Local Government

Apapa - Iganmu Bridge Surulere local goment

Apapa - Ijora Link Bridge, Apapa/Lagos Mainland local goment

Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Apapa local goment

Mile 2 Bridge Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Amuwo-Odofin local goment

Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge Mushin/Oshodi-Isolo local goment

Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Mushin/Oshodi/Isolo local goment

Ikorodu Road/Anthony Cloverleaf Bridge Somolu/Ikeja Local goment

Trade Fair Flyover Bridge, Ojo local goment

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge Amuwo Odofin local goment

2 Flyover bridges along Alhaji Masha Rd, Surulere local goment

Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Kosofe/Ikeja local goment

Ogudu Bridge Kosofe local goment

3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos Island/Mainland/Somolu local goment

Maryland flyover Ikeja/Somolu local goment

Ikeja/General Hospital flyover Bridge Ikeja local goment

Kodesho Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Ikeja local goment

Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja local goment

Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Ikeja local goment

Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Lagos Mainland local goment

Carter Bridge Lagos, Lagos Mainland local goment

Bariga-Ifako Bridge Somolu/Kosofe local goment

Apapa - OShodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge Somolu/Kosofe local goment

Bariga/Oworonshoki Bridge Somolu/Kosofe local goment

Apapa - Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe local goment

3rd mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge Kosofe local goment

Eko Bridge Lagos Island/Lagos Mainland local goment

Apongbon flyover, Bridge Lagos Island local goment

Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess) Lagos Island/Eti-Osa local goment

McWen Bridge (Bonny camp) Eti-Osa local goment

Marina/Ikoyi Bridge Lagos Island/Eti-Osa local goment

Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge Eti-Osa local goment

Image copyright Oda Image example Okada and Keke na popular means of transport. E dey cheap and fast for pipo wey wan avoid traffic, wey be big issue inside dey Lagos.

Oda Roads