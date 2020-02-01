Image copyright Twitter/@heisrema Image example Di artiste, weyim real name na Divine Ikubor, join Mavins for 2019

Abeg no mind tori wey dey fly upandan say Mevin record last born and fast rising singer Divine Ikubor aka Rema die on February 1, 2020 , becos na fake news!

Dis na wetin di singer manager Sean Okeke tell BBC Pidgin find out on Saturday evening.

"Rema no die o - na pesin hack wikipedia page put dat fake informate."

Okeke tell BBC News Pidgin on Saturday evening say dem don correct di tori for im Wikipedia page.

"Wen Rema see di tori, all of us begin laff" im manager add.

Born on 1 May 2000 (age 19 years), di Nigerian musician wey be singer and rapper sign record deal wit Jonzing World, we be part of Mavin Records for 2019.

Im rise to fame wit di release of di song "Dumebi" and "Iron Man", wey appear on Barack Obama's 2019 summer playlist.