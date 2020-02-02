Image copyright EPA

One man don die from coronavirus for Philippines, dis na di first confirmed death outside China.

Di patient na 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, for Hubei province, wia di virus first start.

Tori be say e catch di virus before im arrive for Philippines, na wetin World Health Organization tok.

More than 300 pipo don die from di outbreak so far, majority of dem from Hubei, and more than 14,000 pipo na im di tin don infect worldwide.

Di man get severe pneumonia afta dem admit am to hospital for di capital Manila. Na wetin di Philippines Department of Health tok.

Im arrive for Philippines with one Chinese woman wey also test positive for di virus, na wetin dem add put.

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, wey be WHO representative to Philippines, say: "Dis na di first reported death outside China.

"However, we need to know say dis no something wey im get locally. Dis patient come from wia di outbreak start."

Dem confam di man death shortly afta Philippines announce say e go also ban foreign travellers from China.