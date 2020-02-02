Image copyright @PastorEAAdeboye

Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye do I no gree waka for Lagos with im church members on Sunday 2 February ontop di kill-kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

Pastor Adeboye tell im church members to join for di I no gree waka wey im call prayer walk wey Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) declare to address di kill-kill across di kontri .

Last month Islamic militant gbab and kill di chairman of di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Michika, Adamawa State north east of di kontri.

According to di Assistant General Overseer of di church, Funso Odesola, about 25,000 Parishes for di church suppose join di protest nationwide.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, announce different activity dem to ask for divine intervention to stop di killing of innocent Nigerians.

Pastor Adeboye hold placard wey say "all souls dey precious to God."

Dis dey come afta Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign sake of di security mata for di kontri.