Image copyright Getty Images

20 pipo don die and and many injure as crowd of worshippers dey rush to collect anointing during one church service for Tanzania.

One local official for inside di Northern Tanzania town of Moshi wia di stampede happun tell tori pipo say dis incident happun on Saturday evening during one Pentecostal service wey dem do for one stadium as pipo dey try to touch di 'blessed oil' wey pastor pour for ground.

Some pesin wey survive di stampede tell tori pipo say Pastor Boniface Mwamposa - wey call imsef 'apostle' - tell hundreds of pipo wey gada during di mass to pass through one door wey im don pour di oil as dem dey leave di church. Na so im church members begin dey rush to try to step on di oil.

Police don order di pastor to appear for questioning

President John Magufuli don send condolences to di family of di victims and advise security personnel to properly supervise security plan whenever big gadaring dey like dis for di kontri.

For recent years, Tanzania don witness di increase of di number of "prosperity gospel" pastors wey dey promise to lift pipo out of poverty and perform wetin dem call miracle cures.