Image copyright Getty Images Image example Christiano Ronaldo during di match

Cristiano Ronaldo score two penalties to take im tally to 10 goals for im past six games and 50 overall for Juventus as dem beat Fiorentina 3-0.

Di hosts first win one spot kick for handball inside di first half and Ronaldo score di penalty.

Afta dem foul Rodrigo Bentancur inside di box towards di end of di second half Ronaldo again convert am to goal.

Matthijs de Ligt come head in a third inside injury time.

Ronaldo now don score inside nine successive Serie A games for Juventus, to become di first player to do so since David Trezeguet for December 2005.

He don also score 50 goals inside just 70 appearances since im joining di Italian giants for 2018.

Di win increase Juventus levels for di top of di table, with 54 points from 22 games - six ahead of Inter Milan.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo don score 33 goals inside 33 appearances for club and kontri dis season

How fans react

Meanwhile fans no waste time to enta social media to express demsef ontop how dme reason dis CR7 latest achievement.