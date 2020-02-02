Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo den Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness

The Year of Return, 2019, be linked to de 400th anniversary of slaves wey land for US - dem be de the recorded arrival of enslaved Africans for America.

Den Ghana be key transit point for transporting slaves and so de president say he dey feel say en country get responsibility, to welcome all those who no fit trace dema ancestry to Africa.

"We believe say we get responsibility to extend a hand of welcome back home to Africans for de diaspora." President Nana Akufo-Addo tok.

So we go fit gauge how successful this initiative be for Ghana?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana na major departure point for slaves wey dem carry from Ghana go Americas

How many more people visite Ghana?

At de beginning of 2019, de Ghana Tourism Authority predict say de Year of Return go attract 500,000 extra visitors.

Official data from January to September 2019 dey show additional 237,000 visitors - which be increase of 45% compared with de same period de previous year - more increases of de visitors too come from US den UK.

However, we no know if dis be specifically sake of de Year of Return initiative, as dem no ask tourists make dem state on arrival de reason for dema visit.

De increase in arrivals in 2019 for dey inside de context of an overall annual total of between 900,000, den one million foreign visitors for Ghana, figure wey dey rise anyway over de past few years, except say e reduce slightly around 2018.

When dem publish de data for de whole of 2019, we for fit be able to see how unusual de increase for that year was compared with previous years.

Image copyright Ghana Presidency Image example Some of di African Diaspora pipo wey Ghana give citizenship for ceremony

De economy see some boost sake dis?

Minister of Tourism Barbara Oteng Gyasi talk say de Year of Return inject about $1.9bn (£1.5bn) into de economy.

Wey Ghana Tourism Authority talk BBC News say dis figure just be rough estimate, based on multiplying total visitor arrivals, 763,545 between January and September, by the average spend per tourist, $2,590 in 2019.

But de total arrivals figure dey include all international visitors, whether or not dema visit be sake of de Year of Return.

Bright Simons, researcher for Imani Centre for Policy & Education think tank, criticise government estimates of de numbers of extra visitors.

He talk say de average spend per tourist be less than $2,590.

De Ghanaian government also talk BBC News say dem grant a record 126 people citizenship in 2019.

Image copyright Ghana presidency Image example Ghanaian government talk BBC say dem grant a record 126 people citizenship in 2019.

Wey some from de diaspora, sake of de Year of Return initiative, set up businesses, make investments or buy property.

De celebration help promote Ghana en image?

De government also talk say de Year of Return drawn wider attention to Ghana wey e positively influence international media reports.

De country attract a number of celebrities in 2019, including model Naomi Campbell, actor Idris Elba, comedian Steve Harvey and American rapper Cardi B.

Wey government talk say de equivalent amount of media attention and PR - if like dem dey pay for - go cost about $3.5m.

Mr Simons talk BBC News: "As a public relations den advertising feat, e be very impressive.

"In that sense, I agree say e be success."