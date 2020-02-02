Image copyright Twitter/@KrocCitydegreez Image example Di man with di IED

Police for Kaduna State say dem dey investigate one Nathaniel Samuel wey dem arrest with dangerous suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) for one Church for Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government area of di state.

Di Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, tell BBC say dem arrest di suspect for di Living Faith Church during Sunday Church service with bag wey im take carry di locally made 'bomb'.

Oga Sabo say di suspect dey di Command Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation on wetin im dey find with di IED inside church bag.

Di incident dey come on di day wey di General overseer of Redeemed church Pastor Adeboye, lead im church members for prayer waka.

Di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) bin declare di prayer waka to address di kill-kill across di kontri .

Last month Islamic militant gbab and kill di chairman of di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Michika, Adamawa State north east of di kontri.