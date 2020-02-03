Image copyright EPA Image example Military medical staff go dey run di new hospital

One new hospital built China dem build in eight days to treat pipo wit di coronavirus don begin accept patients on Monday.

Di 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital for di city of Wuhan na one of di two facilities wey dem build to tackle di disease.

Anoda second hospital for Leishenshan go complete on Wednesday.

Hospitals for di province of Hubei - wia Wuhan dey - dey struggle to treat di plenty number of patients wey dey increase everyday.

Latest informate from China National Health Commission on Monday:

21,558 suspected cases of di virus

152,700 pipo "under medical torchlight to see how e go go"

475 pipo don discharge from hospital

Di number of coronavirus cases worldwide don overtake di similar one wey be Sars epidemic, wey spread to over 24 kontries for 2003.

But di number of pipo e don kill no reach that of Sars.

Tori comot on Sunday say di first pesin to die from di disease outside of China don confam inside di Philippines.

Di patient na 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan wey e be like say don cari di infection before e reach Philippines.