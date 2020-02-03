Image copyright Oluwaseyifunmi Uzamat/Twitter

Social Media users for Lagos, Nigeria dey kolobi "Dear Lagosians" as way to tok wetin dia eye don see on di first working day afta di state goment ban on commercial motorcycle aka 'Okada' and tricycles aka 'Keke Marwa' begin officially.

Tori we torchlight be say dis don make transport money to go up for buses and pipo wey don hook full for bus stops.

Di Lagos State goment tok say di ban na necessary tin to do becos of dia record wey show say since 2016 over 10,000 pipo don die becos of accidents wey Keke marwa and Okada cause.

Since di goment announce di ban a week earlier, di hastag "#OkadaBan" dey also trend for social media till now.

Many social media users wey dey live for di city dey use di hashtag complain about how authorities for Nigeria bizness capital no provide alternatives before dem ban di cheapest means of transportation for most pipo inside Lagos.

How pipo dey cope

Di different tins pipo dey use "Dear Lagosians" tok

Dis na Ikorodu Road for Lagos mainland.

Dis na wetin dis user post about wetin pipo carri eye see early morning for Lagos on Monday.

Twitter user Abiola Rachael tok about how cue long for pipo wey no get oda choice but to use only Bus. She claim say dis na sometin wey before-before go take only 200 naira to carri Okada.

I should be the 205th person on this queue from Agege to Alausa ooooo! Something you’ll carry just #200 bike.

Sanwoolu is Working, Lagosians are Walking 😫 pic.twitter.com/96BX0dtk3O — Abiola Racheal (@rahchellin) February 3, 2020

Lagos State goment tok say dem go add 65 more city buses aka BRT enta road from Monday sake of di Okada ban.

Dis user believe say im fit survive wit skate as di okada ban don take effect.

For some places na horse come to dia rescue, according to dis Twitter user - Tosin Olugbenga.