Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo order for inquiry into bribery scandal between European Airplane company, Airbus den some Ghana govment officials give de Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigation den possible prosecution.

How Ghana dey involved in se bribery scandal

According to de revelations from de investigations, Airbus fail in preventing dema pipo from 'bribing odas who dey play role in de purchase of military transport aircraft by de goment of Ghana, where dem allegedly use bribe to secure or retain business advantage in dema conduct of bizness.'

Details from de judgement show say Airbus between 2009 den 2015 through dema Spanish defence subsidiary engage plus close relative of a high ranking elected Ghana goment official (wey be oga at di top) as intermediary alias middle man or agent for de proposed sale of three military aircrafts to Ghana.

Some of de Airbus employees allegedly promise say if de deal happen successfully, dem go pay commission of approximately €5 million to Intermediary 5, who be British national den close relative of pesin wey dem only name as Government Official 1.

De judgment talk say "dem create false documentation by or plus de agreement of Airbus employees in order to support and disguise dis bribery payments.

NDC deny allegations into bribery scandal

Following de revelations, pipo start dey make claims say dis scandal happen under de watch of former Ghanaian president John Mahama.

Airbus confess give High Court for London around say dem pay or attempt to pay bribes to some five countries including Ghana between 2011 den 2015 so say dem fit secure airplane contracts.

De Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for UK den later dema French counterparts open investigations around 2016 into the bribery allegations by de airplane company, Airbus.

Afta years of investigation den de confession by Airbus, Airbus agree say dem go pay fine of €3.6bn (£3bn) day say dem no go suffer criminal prosecution dem possible ban from bidding publicl contracts.

De issue dominate Pubilc debate for Ghana as more people dey ask who be Government Official 1, Intermediary 5 den other people wey get bribe monies from Airbus.