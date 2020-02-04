Aisha Babangida: Meet di lady wey gada all First Ladies of Nigeria to empower poor ‘women’ in memory of her mother

Aisha Babangida: Meet di lady wey gada all First Ladies of Nigeria to empower poor ‘women’ in memory of her mother

As Nigeria economy dey slowdown, many women across Nigeria dey find am difficult to provide three square meal for dia family.

Many of dem no fit pay dia pikin dem hospital bills, education plus housing bills.

In order to find solution to dis economic wahala wey women dey face, na im make Aisha Babangida, di daughter of one of Nigeria ogbonge First Ladies decide to gada all di former first ladies from 1960 till date togeda to rob mind on how to epp di common Nigerian woman.

This she dey do in honour of her mother wey for 1986 use her position as di wife of head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to fight for di economic empowerment of Nigerian women.

She create the Better Life Programme for Rural Women for 1986 to launch plenti cottage industry, open business for rural women and even ginger dem to farm and feed their families and make money.

Since her death, plenti oda First Ladies don launch different programme wey suppose benefit women.

According to di first ladies, women no suppose no be object for dia husbands dem hand but agent of change to transform dia communities and empower oda women like dem.

First ladies from 1960 like Mrs Uche Azikiwe, Mrs Victoria Ironsi, Mrs Ajoke Mohammed,plus recent ones like Turai Yar’adua, Fati Lami Abubakar, Patience Jonathan and Aisha Buhari all of dem tell dia tori of how dem survive for office.

And encourage younger women make dem sieze every opportunity to develop themselves and achieve their goals and not allow society to drag them down.