Image copyright Getty Images Image example Doctors dey encourage coronavirus patient for China

Cameroonian student for China, Kem Senou Pavel Darly di suffer from Coronavirus for hospital, Yangtze University for China don announce.

From de release from university, deh say de student bin go hospital for number 19 day for January afta e komot Jingzhou.

E bi get fever, cough, e legs weak and diarrhoea, den university go chest hospital for number 28 day for January, de university tok.

Dey admit e den diagnose e wit coronavirus pneumonia afta two days and university di helep e for put smile for e face, di report for e family and Cameroon embassy.

For now de 21 year old get appetite for chop, e body temperature bi normal and e bi stable.

De university announce say Cameroon student get virus afta Cameroon community for China bin send open letter for beg President Biya e helep dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria goment don install equipment to test for coronavirus for di Murtala Muhammad International Airport for Lagos

About 300 Cameroonian students and workers for China, bin craiy for open say make President Biya helep dem wit chop, masks, antiseptics and give hotline for call embassy.

De reason weh dis Cameroonians write di open letter for president deh explain, "Na because we don try for contact embassy for Beijing we no succeed", Dr. Pisso Nseke, Jum Francis and Christian Manga executive bureau write.

De students weh deh dey for Wuhan-Hubei province di worry about dia future as just now, deh nova get any contact wit embassy for give dem assurance or humanitarian assistance.

"We frustration di even increase wen we see pipo from odas kontris di get moral and physical support from dia kontris. Just now, we di feel say kontri don abandon we", deh write.

Weti de wan, na make president Biya helep dem wit basic necessities laik chop, mask, antiseptics.

"Chop don finish for shops, de small wan weh we bin get'am too don finish, we no get wusai for go, all place don close, shops, market, transport", kontri pipo for China di craiy.

Also, deh wan make, "All Cameroonians for China get hot line or emergency number weh deh fit call for embassy".

Cameroon goment don tok say dey di lookout dia pipo dem for China and ministry for interior di try for see weti deh fit do.