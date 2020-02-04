Image copyright Getty Images

Kenya former President Daniel arap Moi don die at di age of 95.

Im be di leader wey serve pass for di East African kontri, afta e serve for 24 years - from 1978 until 2002.

Presido Uhuru Kenyatta don already send tribute to di second president of di Republic; e call am ogbonge African icon.

Kenyatta also give order say di kontri go observe national mourning until im day of im burial.

Daniel arap Moi bin rule Kenya wit strong hand and some accuse am of human right abuse.

Under international pressure, im allow different-different parties to follow do elections for 1992, wey come wit plenty gbege and accuse say rigging boku.

Even though say dem accuse am of plenty mago-mago, human right abuse and torture, many of im kontri pipo still like am.

But many go remember am for di way wey im no gree release seat of power, although odas praise say im maintain peace inside kontri wey dia neighbours at dat time bin dey at war.