Image example Doctors say di cup dey reduce toilet infection for women

One Kenyan woman dey provide solution for those wey dey battle infections afta dem use public toilets wey doti.

Njeri Muthaka dey sell wee-wee cups wey dey help women piss while dem dey stand so dat dem no go need to siddon on top public toilet bowls.

Ms Muthaka tell BBC say she bin import di wee-wee cup afta she suffer urinary tract infections plenti times.

Afta she use am see say e dey reduce di number of times wey she dey get infections, she come decide to begin sell di cup locally.

Doctors agree say di wee-wee cup fit reduce infections.

"If you no dey bend down to piss den e mean say you no go near di toilet, den e go reduce di risk of infection. You fit prevent plenti tins if you dey use am," Dr Chris Obwaka tok.

But Kenyan men dey tok say di cups dey against culture.

"Dis go dey against culture because we know say women no suppose dey stand to piss," Simon Baraza tell BBC.

Di wee-wee cups dey sell for two dollars and Ms Muthaka say she don sell over 400 across East Africa.