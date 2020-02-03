Following informate say di corona virus don kill reach 361 deaths, di Chinese ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian don tell tori pipo say China dey willing to help Nigeria to help dem stop di virus.

Oga Zhou tell tori pipo say, as at now, 475 pipo don collect treatment comot from hospital on top di virus and di Chinese goment don dey share di infomation wey dem get to make sure say nothing spoil.

Wetin Oga Zhou Pingjian tok?

Treatments

Oga Zhou Pingjian tok say because na new type of di coronavirus dey spread so, dem still dey research am and dem dey give informate as di mata dey go.

But e tell tori pipo say, im no go fit give date on top wen vaccine or treatment for di virus go dey available.

However, e point to di one thousand bed hospital wey dem build for Wuhan in ten days say dem dey prepared, and anoda one, di 1,500 bed hospital wey go ready on Wednesday.

E also tok say for di kontri, dem dey treat kontri pipo and foreigners equally.

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria fear for coronavirus

Fear dey for most part of Nigeria say with di way Nigeria and China dey do trade togeda, say las-las coronavirus go fit enta di kontri.

However, oga Zhou tok say China don ready to work with oda kontris for di world wey include Nigeria to sharp-sharp support dem ontop di epidemic mata.

Dis na as im say na around 60 Nigerians dey stay for Wuhan, wia coronavirus start, as at right now.

China response give di world

Oga Zhou tok say China go above and beyond wetin di International Health Regulation 2005 tok make dem do ontop epidemics dem.

He announce say, dem don dey give plenti informate to different regions dem on top di epidemic as e dey happun.

Dis na as e announce say dis epidemic fit dey contained, controlled and treated.