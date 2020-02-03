Image copyright AFP Image example Lazarus Chakwera (left) and Saulos Chilima (centre) na im carry di mata against President Peter Mutharika (right) go court.

Malawi constitutional court don cancel last year controversial election, wey re-elect President Peter Mutharika.

Di judge see say wuru-wuru full di May 21 vote.

Dis na di first election wey dem go challenge legally since Malawi independence. New election go happun within 151 days.

Since di election, plenti anti-goment protest don take place for di kontri.

President Peter Mutharika bin win second term for May with 38.6% of di vote.

But opposition candidates Lazarus Chakwera, wey come second, and Saulos Chilima, wey finish third, go court to argue say di election no fair.

Dem say di way dem handle di election full with wuru-wuru.

Di judges, wey arrive court for di capital, Lilongwe, under military escort, uphold dia complaint on Monday.

According to di official results Mr Chakwera, wey claim say e win di election, score 35.4% of di vote as di flag bearer for di Malawi Congress Party.

Mr Chilima, one former ally of di president, get 20.2%. He be di candidate for di UTM.

High level of anxiety bin dey di kontri afta months of fight-fight between di police and opposition supporters.

Dem close down many schools and dem bin suspend some public transport ahead of Monday court decision.