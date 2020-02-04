Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don officially present di Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP 2020) for di year 2020 to di Public but di question wey many pipo dey ask na wetin dis one mean.

President Buhari say di NVP 2020 go provide ways to bring Africa togeda by di introduction of visas on arrival for short visits to Nigeria to pipo wey get di passports of African Union kontries.

According to di presidency, dis new Visa Policy go help improve Nigeria business environment, attract Foreign direct investment (FDI), increase tourism, and improve African integration, without affecting national security.

"We dey send message to di world say Nigeria dey open for Business." President Buhari tok.

E add say di NVP 2020 go also help attract specialized skills and knowledge from abroad, wey go assist di ones wey dey Nigeria.

Tins wey you need to know about Nigeria 2020 Visa Policy

Nigeria first Visa Policy bin start during di Colonial Immigration Ordinance of 1958.

Di Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) 2020 na part of one ogbonge reform Programme wey dem dey call 'Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Border Strategy 2019-2023.'

Nigeria now don get Biometric Visa System, wey link visas wey dem don issue, to di biometric details of di pesin wey receive di visa and e also dey able to get back all di before-before visa applications wey dey link to each pesin biometric data.

Di new Biometric Visa Database go fit conduct checks on pesin wey dey both di domestic and international (INTERPOL) watch lists.

Under NVP 2020, Nigeria immigration don increase di number of visa classes from 6, to 79, to make sure say visas match well to di purpose of di travel, and dis don help improve processing and response.

Di NVP 2020 put technology and automation for number one list, dis na to make sure say security improve and also help improve transparency plus tackle corruption, by reducing human contact.

Di NVP 2020 include di following elements:

New Border Management Information System (MIDAS)

Biometric E-Visas to replace di old visa one