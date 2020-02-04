Image copyright House of reps ngr

Lawmakers for Nigeria House of Representatives don reject bill to carry Nigerians wey trap for China comot from di kontri sake of di Coronavirus.

According to di lawmakers wey vote massively against di motion wey tok-tok pesin of di house Benjamin Okezie raise, e beta make di Nigerians tanda dia because China get beta facilities to handle di kwanta pass Nigeria.

Upon evritin wey di Speaker of di House, Femi Gbajabiamila do try to calm di lawmakers and allow oga Okezie tok, di lawmakers no gree am.

Drama start wen two oda sponsors of di bill wey suppose support di motion no gree second am.

According to di Chinese ambassador, Zhou Pingjijan wey tok to tori pipo on Monday February 3, 2020 about dia efforts to stop di virus, 60 Nigerians dey Wuhan wia di Coronavirus bin start from.

Oga Pingjian say China dey willing to help Nigeria stop di virus, make e no spread enta di West African nation.