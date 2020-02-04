Image copyright AFP Image example Thomas Thabane (centre) for im inauguration for 2017 with Maesaiah Thabane

Di wife of di Prime Minister of Lesotho dey face accuse say she murder im previous wife.

First Lady Maesaiah Thabane hand herself to police for questioning for di southern African mountain kingdom.

Dem don also question Prime Minister Thomas Thabane about di killing.

Pesin shoot dead im ex-wife, Lipolelo Thabane, outside her home for di capital Maseru two days before im inauguration for 2017.

The couple were involved in bitter divorce proceedings at the time.

Originally, dem bin blame unknown armed men for di attack, but recent court papers wey di kontri police commissioner, Holomo Molibeli, file don raise more questions.

Na on January 10 dem issue arrest warrant for 42-year-old Maesaiah Thabane afta she disappear.

Dem "pick am from di border" with South Africa on Tuesday afta one arrangement between her lawyers and police, police spokesman Mpiti Mopeli tell AFP news agency.

Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli tell BBC say she dey custody and dem go formally charge her for court on Wednesday.

Eight odas for Lesotho and South Africa dey also face murder charges.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don question Prime Minister Thomas Thabane ontop di killing of im former wife

On di day police question di prime minister, hundreds of opposition supporters do I-no-go-gree for di streets of di capital, Maseru, say make e resign sharp-sharp.

As pressure ontop di case increase, Mr Thabane offer to resign, but bin no tok di date wey e go do so..

Mr Thabane describe im previous wife killing as "senseless" for im inaugural speech as prime minister for June 2017.

Maesaiah Thabane bin escort am go di ceremony. One priest wed di couple about two months later for one public ceremony for di stadium for Maseru.