Image copyright Daniel Semeniworima Image example (File image) All Samaila two wives be 20 years old.

Nigeria Police don confam give BBC News Pidgin say one man wey dem arrest dey tell dem why im lock im wives inside house, cut dia hairs, begin 'torture' dem.

Dem gbab 30 year old Samaila Musa for Nabayye village under Rimi Local Goment Area of Katsina State, north west Nigeria on 1 February, according to Katsina State Police Command tok tok pesin Gambo Isah.

Investigations show say Samaila na suspected cultist and dem go soon carri am go court as soon as dem round up investigations.

"Samaila marry im second wife about 8 weeks ago and as her mother visit di house e no allow her enter, dis na man wey everybodi for di village say e no dey allow anybodi enta im house. So di mother inlaw go report to Police and as we rush go di house break inside, wetin we see dey very very sad." DSP Isah add.

"E use chains lock dia hands and feet, dem dey piss and poopoo for di same spot, cut dia hairs and according to dem e dey put pepper for dia private part to prevent menses from coming."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di police officer add say Samaila wives yan say e get ritual wey e dey do anytime e sleep wit dem.

Samaila wives na Fatima and Hadiza, all of dem be 20 years old. Meanwhile police don release di wives give back to dia mama dem.

"Dem tok say anytime e sleep wit dem e go use one white cloth give dem to clean dia privates and e go wash am give dem to drink di water and also if e cut dia nails e go grind am use am cook food give dem chop."

Even though issues of domestic abuse dey reign for Nigeria at di moment especially after Court sentence Maryam Sanda wey kill her husband to death, dis na one of di worst cases wey comot from di kontri in recent time.