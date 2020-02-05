Image copyright Per-Anders Pettersson

One chief for Kano, North West Nigeria say e wan make sure say couples wey wan marry for im domain must bring certificate of mental fitness before di marriage go hold.

Di move na to avoid issues of domestic violence wey don dey plenty, according to di Mai Unguwa of Danbare area for Kano, northwest Nigeria Saifullah Abba Labaran.

"E no too tay wey husband kill im wife for Unguwar Jakada wey dey near us and later hospital confam say di husband get mental problem. Dis na why I bring out dis plan for my area so dat no be only HIV test and genotype you go bring but also mental fitness certificate from Dawanau (Psychiatric hospital in Kano)".

Di chief add say di Maryam Sanda case and all odas wey happun no dey sweet am bele and e dey important for pipo to come togeda to take action wey go stop all di violence for marriage.

"Marriage suppose be about love and happiness not fighting and stabbing, dis na why anytime I hear for media say husband kill wife or wife kill husband e dey pain me but with dis my plan now, I dey sure say e go go a long way to stop sometins becos some pipo no well for head but pipo no know."

Image copyright Saifullah Abba Labaran

Report wey Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust release five days ago tok say na 53 partners kill either dia wife or husband in di last two years for di kontri.

Danbare area dey near di Bayero University main campus for Kano and na youngsters plenti pass for di area.

BBC also speak to Hadiza Ado wey be oga for one NGO women and child initiative and she say she dey support wetin Chief Saifullah wan do for im domain '100%'.

"I dey support dis mai unguwa 100% because dis issues don too plenty. As I dey tok to you now e get case four our office wey i dey handle about domestic violence and di thing dey very terrible, so dis mental check go help reduce many of di problems."

Hajiya Jummai Sani na housewive for Kano and she yan say e don tay wey leaders suppose buy into wetin Chief Saifullah wan do for im area.

"No be every pesin wey u see for road dey mentally okay some pipo get serious problem but nobody know. If psychiatric hospital go dey check pipo wey wan marry e go help reduce some problems of violence for marriage and pesin wey dem confam say no well instead of marriage dem go give am bed and medication for hospital."